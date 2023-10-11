Officers in Liskeard have responded to closure orders against two addresses in the town following repeated complaints of anti social behaviour.
On Tuesday, October 10 the orders were granted by Bodmin Magistrates for two addresses located on Melbourne Road in Liskeard.
Officers from Liskeard Police Neighbourhood team, working closely with Cornwall Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team, the Forces Legal department, and Cornwall Council Housing, submitted the closure applications after extensive evidence that the addresses were associated with drug related anti-social behaviour and criminality.
A spokesperson from Liskeard Neighbourhood team said: "The two addresses are now closed to everyone for a period of three months, and anyone found breaching the order will be liable to arrest and prosecution. The closure orders are the result of successful partnership working and we hope that the positive outcome will reassure the residents of Liskeard that we will not shy away from tackling anti-social behaviour and take positive action where necessary.
"Liskeard Neighbourhood team would like to thank all our partners for their hard work and the residents of Melbourne Road for their courage and support. "