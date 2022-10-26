Liskeard Prime Stock Show returns
Liskeard prime stock show
The Liskeard Prime Stock Show is back in town and will be held in its historic and rightful place, the Cattle Market on Saturday, October 29.
Farming families and townspeople will join together for the 101st Liskeard Prime Stock Show, an important event in the agricultural calendar as it marks the first of the prime stock shows in Cornwall, the show provides an excellent platform to showcase the livestock and produce from the agriculture hinterland of Liskeard.
Mervyn Rowe, Charmain of the show said: ‘‘Looking forward to our Prime Stock Show after a two year break, we are now back to Liskeard Market where we exhibit our stock and produce showing the public what has been produced in the year. This gives an opportunity for rural and townspeople to come together and enjoy what our great area of South East Cornwall has to offer.
‘‘Thanks to our dedicated committee members and our generous sponsors which make it all happen.’’
A warm welcome has been given out to all the townspeople and visitors to come to join in and chat to the farmers, exhibitors and stall holders, there will be something of interest everyone. On the day there will be a variety of market stalls and Liskeard in bloom, gold pennant winners will be on site at the market.
Cornwall Councillor Jane Pascoe added: ‘‘As the President of the Show I was so pleased that the Prime stock Show has returned to the Old Cattle Market Site in the centre of Liskeard.
‘‘It is particularly poignant for me as I was fortunate enough to trade in the town for over 45 years and I have fond memories of the Farmers and their wives visiting the shops, including our Bakery. The twice weekly market days were so busy and was important for the trade in the town centre.
‘‘The committee wish to extend their grateful thanks to Cornwall Council and their Officers for their support and encouragement for allowing the event to return to its historic site and we hope this will continue in future years.
‘‘Cornwall Council have invested substantially in the Cattle Market site and I believe this will encourage even more inward investment in the town.
‘‘I absolutely believe that Liskeard has great potential and will always be identified as an historic market town. We hope that the Show returning on Saturday will attract more footfall into the entre and the generate extra trade for our loyal and hard working shopkeepers.
‘‘Entries are still being taken for the Baked, Art, Photographic and Crafts classes and schedules are available at Gilberts Outfitters or CQLP. Items will be received at 4pm in the Wesley Rooms
‘‘Don’t forget to carve a pumpkin and bring it along to the marquee in the Cattle Market on Saturday morning. You can collect them later in the day for your own Halloween celebration.’’
Details can also be found on the Liskeard Prime Stock Show Facebook page.
