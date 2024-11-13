LISKEARD Post Office is one of 115 branches across the country that is at potential risk of closure in a radical shake-up of the business.
In what could be another major blow to Britain’s struggling high streets, the Post Office confirmed on Wednesday (November 13) it was seeking to offload the branches, known as Crown Post Offices, and transfer them to either retail partners or postmasters – or potentially close them.
The announcement, made by the Post Office’s new chairman Nigel Railton in a speech to postmasters across the country, as well as retail partners and Post Office staff, came as a shock to those who work at the Liskeard office, which is situated on The Parade.
Around 1,000 workers are employed across the branches, whilst the Post Office also confirmed that hundreds of further roles are under threat as its London headquarters as it looks to streamline back office operations.
Mr Railton’s remarks came as part of an ambitious five-year Transformation Plan for the Post Office to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’ that significantly increases their total annual income through revenue sharing and strengthens their role in the direction of the organisation.
The Transformation Plan also includes increasing Post Office branch owner renumeration by £250 annually by 2030 – with up to £120-million in additional renumeration by the end of the first year, a 30 per cent increase in the operators’ share of revenue.
“The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters. We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”
The closure plans, however, have been condemned by the Communications Workers Union, whose general secretary, Dave Ward, suggested the business and the government would have a fight on its hands.
“For the company to announce the closure of hundreds of post offices hot on the heels of the Horizon scandal is as tone deaf as it is immoral. For them to now fear for their jobs head of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.
“While we are in the middle of a government review of the Post Office’s future, the employer has embarked on its own strategic review. It seems the Post Office has learned no lessons from its chaotic and uncoordinated mistakes of the past.
“We call on the Post Office to immediately halt these planned closure and the attached consultations – which, historically, have been nothing but playing lip service – and engage with the CWU on protecting jobs and services.
“We also call on the government to intervene over this shambolic decision.”