A Liskeard man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for sexual crimes against a child.
Mark Sellick, aged 34, was issued with the sentence on May 23.
He was found guilty of a number of crimes, including assault of a child by penetration, two counts of making indecent images, and engaging in sexual activity in front of a child.
Mr. Sellick will also have to sign the sex offenders register for life.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed Mr. Sellick's sentence, saying: "Mark Sellick, aged 34, from Liskeard, was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday 23 May for assault of a child by penetration, two counts of making indecent images, and engaging in sexual activity in front of a child."