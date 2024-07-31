A MOTHER of two from Liskeard has been selected to represent Great Britain in the Bodybuilding World Championships.
Louise Hick had two children under two years old when she decided she wanted to regain her old self.
She said: "I want to show my daughters and anyone else who has ever doubted themselves, that if you work hard enough, you really can make your dreams come true.
“I love my children to pieces, but I’ll be honest, becoming a mum was really hard for me. There was no textbook to follow, no guidance, you had to find your own way. I felt like I had lost my identity, lost my independence, lost who Lou was before becoming a mum."
The 33-year-old from Liskeard had always loved the idea of bodybuilding so started a strict training regime. After 10 months, in April 2023, she took part in her first bodybuilding competition. Following a series of wins at further events, she has now been invited to compete at the bodybuilding world championships in Rome in September.
Louise runs the ‘Onefitwarrior’ fitness studio in Widegates, Looe. She supports people of all ages and abilities to reach their health and wellbeing goals.
She said: “My clients really inspired me to do something that would push me out of my comfort zone, that would hopefully inspire and encourage others. I find it extremely empowering what the female body can achieve if you put your mind to it — pregnancy, labour, building muscle and becoming stage lean. I have loved every process that my body has been through.
“Competing in bodybuilding was me changing my mindset by finding the old me again, and in turn becoming a better mum, wife and coach.
“Never in a million years would I have thought I would have had an invite to the world championships. It is such a massive opportunity. I am determined to do Cornwall proud!”
Louise and her supporters are now working hard to raise money so she can compete. To support her visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Louhickworlds?utm_term=B5bgnRpwM