THE mayor of Liskeard has expressed his condolences to a team of volunteer paramedics in Ukraine who have been killed in action.
During a recent trip to deliver humanitarian aid, Cllr Simon Cassidy was given news that the team of four who Cllr Cassidy and members of Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine had been supporting, had been killed whilst providing medical aid on the front line.
The group had been working with the paramedic team for many months and Cllr Cassidy has said that it was ‘truly heart breaking’ to hear.
He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the fallen...it’s certainly brought the war home to us today.
“In Ukraine they say, ‘Heroyam Slava’ which translates to “glory to our heroes” – it was a very apt saying.”
As Cllr Cassidy arrived back home, his thoughts turned to those left behind.
“The war may have all but disappeared from our screens in the UK lately but I assure you it is still there and getting much worse. They need our support more than ever and if you are able to help whether it by donating items or getting involved yourself then please do get in touch with the organisation.
“I’d like to say a great big thank you to Darren, Polly and the rest of the volunteers.”