Cllr Simon Cassidy attended the home of Gene and Lorna Hilson on November 28 to present them with a bouquet of flowers and a card on behalf of the town wishing them both a happy anniversary.
Gene and Lorna have been married for 70 years and have lived their whole lives in Liskeard.
Cllr Cassidy said: “Gene began working at the wool factory before moving to the dockyard in Devonport, where he worked for the rest of his life.
“Lorna worked in the care industry looking after people across town latterly as a warden — they’ve both contributed greatly to our local community with Gene having played for and refereed Liskeard football club.”