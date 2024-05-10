THE mayor of Liskeard has supported VE Day commemorations for those who lost their lives.
Cllr Simon Cassidy spent a solemn afternoon with Liskeard Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association commemorating the end of World War II in Europe.
The mayor was joined by members of the Liskeard Town Council, veterans, along with members of the Liskeard Scouts and Liskeard Silver Band.
Liskeard mace bearers Rose Ramwell and Ethan Mort were also in attendance as well as the mayor’s consort Daniel Cassidy.
Cllr Cassidy said: “We will always remember them…”