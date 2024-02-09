LISKEARD’S mayor has completed preparations ahead of his trip to deliver aid in Ukraine.
This afternoon (Friday, February 9), mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Simon Cassidy met with mayor and deputy mayor of Looe, Cllr Tony Smith, and Cllr Stephen Remington as well as representatives of Looe Lions and a local Ukrainian resident, Nata.
The visit meant Cllr Cassidy and Mike Allsopp – who is accompanying the mayor on his journey – could collect aid which has been donated by residents of the town ahead of their trip to Ukraine this weekend.
During their visit, they met with a team from Looe Lions who are also donating an ambulance to the cause.
Cllr Cassidy explained: “We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from people and organisations across Liskeard and Looe.“
You can read more about their latest trip to Ukraine in next week’s edition of the Cornish Times.