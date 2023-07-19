TEAM games and a barbecue were all part of the fun as Liskeard-Looe Rugby Club Mini Juniors held a taster day on the pitch at Lux Park.
The event was the chance to say a big thank you to sponsors, and for the girls’ section of the club to showcase some of the new equipment purchased thanks to a Crowdfunding campaign earlier this year which brought in around £7000.
Potential new players were welcomed as the coaches and team demonstrated use of the tackle pads and donuts and the rebounders for throwing and catching practice. So far, some of the cash has also been used to buy new kit strip and protective gear, and there are plans for outreach in local schools and specialist training for the young players.
After a round robin of skills sessions using the new equipment, parents joined in with a fun game of rugby rounders – and then got off the pitch as fast as they could when water pistols were spotted.