FIREWORKS laid on by the Lions Club provided an awe inspiring display in Liskeard.
As families gathered on the field at Trevecca, the town’s samba band, decked out in glow sticks and fairy lights, drew people in to the viewing area.
“It was a great display and we were really pleased with the company we asked to put it on,” said Lions vice president Lisa Ince. “Everyone has said how lovely it was.”
With a cost for the fireworks of around £3,000, the Lions Club uses its catering van at events through the year, as well as the entry fee on the gate, to fundraise for the November event.
“I’d like to thank all who came out on the night to support us and who supported the catering van — without the contributions we get from the public, we wouldn’t be able to put things on,” added Lisa. “There was sadly quite a bit of waste and the cooked food we had to throw away, but our leftover rolls from the evening were taken to the Liskeard Community Fridge so that they could go to local people in need."