LISKEARD Library are warning the local community of a potential scam involving one of their upcoming events in the town.
The UK’s Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, is set to visit Liskeard library as part of his nationwide A-Z Libraries Tour on Thursday, March 6.
The event will see Simon partake in a poetry reading, as well as a special Q&A session alongside local award-winning poet, Pascale Petit. And is part of his ten-year tour of the UK’s libraries visiting L to M.
Demand for tickets for the FREE event have been going well, but it has led to Liskeard Library issuing the following statement via their Facebook page this week.
“Due to the large demand and interest for tickets for the Simon Armitage event, there have been attempts at people pretending to have spare tickets for sale. It is a common scam used when events are sold out or when tickets are limited.
“Please do not respond to anyone saying they have tickets for sale. Tickets will be available again on Thursday, February 6 at 8pm. Please do not exchange any money or respond to others regarding tickets for the event.”
As part of the event, Liskeard Library is running a poetry competition, the winners of which will get to perform their poem alongside Simon and Pascale.
There are three categories: young poets (ages 11 to 17), adult (18-plus) and a Cornish language category open to all ages. Applications close on February 16.
The English poetry submissions will be judged by the Libraries Writer in Residence, Nell Carroll Turner, along with Caleb Barron from Valley verse.