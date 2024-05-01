LOCAL residents are invited to come along to a community pop up event in Liskeard Library later this month.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the Safer Liskeard event to speak to a broad range of agencies including Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, office of the Police and Crime commissioner, Liskeard Town Council and Safer Cornwall.
The agencies will be there to speak about any community safety and anti-social behaviour issues or concerns that members of the public might have.
The event will be held from 10am to 12pm on May 24 in the library.