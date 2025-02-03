SWIMMERS of all ages are set to benefit following a major refurbishment of the pool and changing rooms at Liskeard Leisure Centre.
Works costing £400,000 began in November to upgrade the facilities at Lux Park, including fully relining the pool tank and surrounding areas with resin to safeguard the facility. The wet side changing rooms have also undergone a comprehensive makeover.
“It’s the first time in twenty years that significant improvements have been made to the pool area and we’re excited to see them complete and the whole area fully functioning again,” said Brett Price, the centre’s general manager.
“The tank lining is important in preserving the life of the swimming pool and the changing rooms are now much fresher in feel and appearance.”
Meanwhile, Sport England have also awarded Liskeard funding worth £175,448 to fit photovoltaic solar panels and pool covers.
Bosses say those works alone will help reduce their electricity costs by up to 35 per cent.
“The improvements at Liskeard alone will reduce our electricity costs by up to 35 per cent, a very significant amount at a time when energy costs continue to remain high,” said James Curry, Head of Service for GLL in Cornwall.
“I’d like to thank Sport England for the funding and Cornwall Council and the South West Net Zero Hub for the support they’ve provided in ensuring we meet the funding eligibility criteria.”
Operating under the Better brand, GLL took over the running of Liskeard Leisure Centre on behalf of Cornwall Council in 2017.
“I’m grateful to our customers for their patience during the area’s temporary closure and have no doubt they’ll see a real and very positive difference,” added Mr Curry. “This is the time of year when people want to get fitter and swimming in a pool like Liskeard’s is a great way of achieving that.”