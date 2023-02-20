As of Friday, February 24 which marks a year to the day when Russia invaded Ukraine, Liskeard in Bloom will be reinstalling a trough of spring flowers by the Celtic cross on The Parade in Liskeard using the national colours of that country.
Bloom Chair John Hesketh explained: "During preparations for our competition entry for South West in Bloom last year, one of our volunteers decorated the windows of a vacant shop in the centre of town with a memorable quotation from Lady Bird Johnson - that flowers bring hope. We have since adopted her words to describe our work across the town centre. On behalf of the people in our town, we are proud to donate this visible symbol of optimism and belief."