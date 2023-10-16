Liskeard in Bloom have taken home a number of gold awards from previous years including in 2019 and 2022 with their jubilee themed efforts.
The Flowers of Fore Street also won gold in the Business, Leisure & Tourism category and the resident gardeners of Culverland Park won an award in the It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme.
Cllr Simon Cassidy, Liskeard town mayor, said: “I’m sure the people of Liskeard will be as amazed as I always am with the dedication of all the volunteers of Liskeard in bloom for making our town look so amazing
“To see them win two golds from Southwest in bloom is a fitting tribute to all the hard work and determination each of them put into making our town beautiful.
“On behalf of all the people of Liskeard I would like to thank them for everything they do.”