WHAT started as a simple craving for a hot lunch turned into a life-changing moment for Craig Haggie.
The 36-year-old from Liskeard had no idea that his decision to grab a quick bite would lead to him becoming the National Lottery’s newest millionaire.
While waiting for his burger order, Craig popped into the Spar shop in Callington to pick up a drink for his brother Nick and, on a whim, grabbed two scratchcards in the process.
Little did he know, however, one of them would turn out to be the hottest ticket in town, worth a staggering £1 million.
“I went out for lunch and came back a millionaire,” beamed the father of four who is still coming to terms with the life-changing moment.
However, Craig’s attention quickly turned to how best to keep the winning ticket safe until he could claim his prize.
“It was absolute pandemonium, my family were jumping around the office screaming while my first thought was where’s the safest place to keep the scratchcard!
“My brother and I decided I should keep it close, literally, so we put the ticket in a plastic bag and taped it to my body!
“We must have looked crazy as he held the roll of tape and I twirled around to make sure it was stuck securely to my body. It didn’t last long as I got very sweaty. It wasn't staying stuck so we settled on keeping it in a saucepan on the top of a kitchen cabinet. You clearly don’t think straight when you find out you’re a millionaire!”
Craig’s wife, Zoe, was at work when he broke the news which she immediately presumed was a prank.
“Craig is always winding me up so I just didn't believe him! I was at work cleaning a client’s house and I had to finish before I could leave and meet Craig. I remember thinking ‘is this real?. Has our life really just changed forever?”
On arrival, Zoe registered everyone's faces and quickly realised the news was in fact real and the enormity of what this meant for their family.
Zoe added: “I sat on the floor and cried. It was just the relief that we could finally sort our home out and get a bedroom for all the kids. We love where we live, but the bungalow isn’t big enough for all of us.”
The couple, who have been married for six years, have four children aged between five and 11. The family purchased a two-bedroom bungalow nine years ago, and even featured on ‘Homes Under the Hammer’, with the intention to renovate. The couple have been saving hard, but were still some way off making the dream of the perfect family home a reality.
Craig is the managing director of WCL Storage Systems, a family-owned warehouse storage company he runs with his brother. Craig bought his winning scratchcard from the Spar on Fore Street in Callington. It costs £5 to play and there is a one in 3.39 overall chance of winning a prize.