LISKEARD town councillors have formally objected to plans for the expansion of the Aldi supermarket and its car park, citing concerns over safety and access.
The proposed development – which aims to extend the existing supermarket with associated development, including new plant compound and the provision of an additional car park area and associated pedestrian crossing – at their site in Charter Way, has been met with opposition from local residents.
Councillors on the town’s planning committee heard on Monday detailed representations from residents, who say should the plans go ahead, it would compound issues that already exist for traffic and pedestrians trying to access Charter Walk from Aries Hill.
Cllr Tony Powell told the meeting it was a ‘recipe for disaster’ and cited how back in 2017 he was among a number of councillors who voiced their concerns at the original plans for the supermarket.
Since then, not only has the store grown in size, but so too has the infrastructure in and around the area.
Cllr Nick Craker said: “Aldi have clearly outgrown this site. This is not the answer and I think by objecting to these plans, we are sending them a clear message.”
The town council’s objections will now be considered as part of the planning process.