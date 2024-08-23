LISKEARD Community Fridge has announced the introduction of a new appointment system.
The system will see all Community Fridge members need to book an appointment via a member of staff.
This can be done on the previous visit or by a telephone call when you are free to pop in.
Appointments are available during normal LCF opening hours.
The new booking system will start from Tuesday, September 3, and residents can book their first appointment from August 27.
A spokesperson from the fridge explained: “We feel the appointment system will ensure the safety of our staff, make the queuing system fairer and ensure our customers are comfortable.”