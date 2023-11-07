Every year, crew members of the Liskeard Community Fire Station pull out all the stops to raise money for Movember
Last year, the station held ‘Mo Fest’ where local bands came and played throughout the night – this raised around £1,000 for the men’s charity.
This year, there will be a silent disco held at the station and everyone is invited to join in with an evening of music, dancing and fundraising.
This in-person event will take place on Saturday, November 25, at 7pm at Liskeard Fire Station located on Greenbank Road. The silent disco will feature multiple channels of music, and people can also use wireless headphones.
The silent disco will be supporting the Movember Foundation, which raises awareness and funds for men’s health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.
Tickets are £8 and if brought now there will be a 10 per cent discount.