Liskeard Community College A-Level results an “amazing success”

The college has congratulated students on their results following a “tough two years”, Nicky Hubartt, Head of Liskeard’s Sixth Form College said: It has been a challenging year for our Y13s, sitting formal exams for the very first time, having missed out in Year 11 due to Covid. However, they have really impressed me with their courage and resilience. They have pushed themselves and worked extremely hard to achieve their results. I am delighted with how well they have done and I wish them every success for the future. A huge thank you goes to the sixth form team and all the teachers who have supported and encouraged the students throughout these last two years. It has been a fantastic team effort from everyone.”