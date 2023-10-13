St Martin's Church will be hosting a free Keltique concert tomorrow (Saturday, October 6) from 6.30pm.
The event will be in concert with Chorale Enter Terre et Mer from Plouguermeau, France - an area twinned with St Germans and District.
The concert will take place tomorrow (Saturday, October 14)
St Martin's Church will be hosting a free Keltique concert tomorrow (Saturday, October 6) from 6.30pm.
The event will be in concert with Chorale Enter Terre et Mer from Plouguermeau, France - an area twinned with St Germans and District.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |