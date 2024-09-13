Liskeard-based internet service provider Wildanet is in a new film showcasing its commitment to digital inclusion.
The company founded in 2017 features in the news-style programme alongside industry heavyweights Openreach and nexfibre, as organisations playing a key part in the digital revolution, enabling connectivity regionally and nationally.
Digital Britain: Connecting the Nation looks behind the scenes at Wildanet’s mission to extend connectivity to some of the most remote areas of the South West, including through its work with Project Gigabit.
Helen Wylde Archibald, Wildanet CEO, said: “At Wildanet, we are proud to be at the forefront of the digital revolution, bringing connectivity to communities that have long been overlooked.
“Our commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and digital inclusion is transforming lives in Cornwall and beyond.
“By investing in local talent and infrastructure, we are not only delivering high-speed internet to remote areas but also building a stronger, more connected future for everyone.”
The film includes an interview with Merlin Hanbury-Tenison from Cabilla Cornwall about the difference Wildanet’s activity is making in Cornwall. It also covers the investment Wildanet is making in its communities and the local economy including the launch of its bespoke apprenticeship scheme and the establishment of the Wildanet Technical Training Academy.
The Academy provides training for the next generation of telecommunication engineers, and together with a ground-breaking new apprenticeship programme with Truro and Penwith College is a key commitment to the delivery of Wildanet’s full fibre broadband network across the region.
Cornwall councillor for Liskeard Central, Nick Craker said: “It’s great to have a modern and forward-looking business like Wildanet set up its headquarters in Liskeard.
“They have arrived, grown and thrived in Liskeard, always keen to get involved with community projects and events. It’s now hard to remember a time when Wildanet weren’t here, it’s been so rewarding seeing them go from strength to strength - long may it continue.”
Cornwall councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls Jane Pascoe added: “It’s a fitting accolade that Wildanet will be featured in the ITN business film Digital Britain.”
Earlier this year, Wildanet secured a £35 million investment from the UK Infrastructure Bank to help accelerate its broadband rollout to underserved rural areas in the region, supporting economic growth, productivity, and social wellbeing for local communities and economies.
It is now a major regional employer, more than doubling its workforce in the last 18 months to over 200 staff as well as driving significant indirect economic activity and employment.