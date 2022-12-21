Torpoint and Rame Lions were once again involved in a manic whirl wind schedule of Christmas activities starting off with the traditional lights switch on in Torpoint town.
The Lions were already to go but due to bad weather conditions the event was soon cancelled.
Undaunted the team carried on with their first set of Santa’s grottos at the town Hub where a steady stream of children came to see Santa.
The Lions also hosted two Christmas coffee mornings, and carried out their annual Santa sleigh routes comprising 21 outings, weekend Grotto’s and static appearances all before December 25.
A spokesperson from the Lions said: “We ran our first Christmas lights competition, the prize was £150 to be donated to the charity of the winners choice, This year, Sarah Gammon will be presenting the cheque to Crohns & Colitis UK, a worthy charity cause.
“We are going ahead with our New Years Day Charity dip in Cawsand bay, last years event was cancelled due to a resurgence of covid in the area, but this year “hopefully” we will get a good turn out and raise lots of cash for several different charities.
“Our President Clive is ill at the moment so he can’t be with us throughout the activities but here’s hoping he will recover soon.”