Lions back in full swing helping charities
After two years of COVID restrictions, Callington and District Lions are now back in full support of local charities.
Pictured left is a £500 cheque being presented to Plymouth Soup Run’s Karen Gist by Lions President Don Berrey, with Regional Vice Governor Kevin Moore assisting.
Don said the Lions were very proud of the support they had given, both financial and in assisting with the Soup Runs, over many years.
The Lions were also able to assist at Callington Community Fire Station’s recent open day with a barbecue.
The firefighters demonstrated many of their skills including a rescue from the tower. The event was appreciated by the many visitors who attended.
With their generous support, £500 was raised which will be donated to the Fire Service’s chosen charity and Callington Lions.
Lions Andy and Emma Burnard were assisted at the barbecue by fellow Lion Ian Robertson.
President Don added that Callington Lions are now full steam ahead, with this year’s Honey Fair on Wednesday, October 5, and much of the preparation already completed.
