LISKEARD Lions Club is all set to stage its annual fireworks display on Tuesday November 5.
With entry free for under 16s, tickets for adults are £5 and all money collected goes back to supporting good causes in the local community.
Parking will be available on Liskeard Cricket Pitch (subject to weather) and the Lions food van will be on site at the rugby training ground, Trevecca with volunteers ready to serve up hot food and drinks.
Gates open at 5pm with the display to start at 7pm.
Look out for Liskeard Lions Club posts on Facebook for the chance to win free entry for four people.