FOLLOWING a brilliant first season, Saltash United Juniors Lionesses are on the look-out for new players for the 2025/26 season.
Interested youngsters who are currently in Years 6 & 7 with football experience can get involved as the club looks to move to Under-13s level and, for the first time, playing 11-aside football.
The team - which will be offering open training throughout June - provides a perfect pathway into women’s football with strong links to Saltash United Women FC.
Food is provided after all home matches at Saltash United Football Club.
Anyone interested in finding out more information is asked to contact Matt on 07817 237093 or you can look them up on their Facebook page.