LISKEARD mayor, Councillor Christina Whitty, has spoken of her delight that lifesaving bleed control kits have been made available at various locations across the town.
The charity FLEET (Front Line Emergency Equipment Trust) have recently acquired the kits, which have been installed in the existing defibrillator cabinets, which are located in at the Public Hall (Barras Street), Addington Shop, Hillfort School, Geoffrey Harris Tyres, Royal British Legion and the Constitutional Club.
Signage has also been updated at the locations which are also recorded on the call handler system with Devon & Cornwall Police, increasing public safety and emergency preparedness.
Cllr Christina Whitty said: “I’m delighted this lifesaving equipment is now available in Liskeard, and I would encourage everybody to watch the awareness video, which could give you the skills and confidence to save somebody’s life.”
Alan Odgers from Bleed Control UK Ltd added: “We are delighted to have been able to support FLEET to roll this project out across Cornwall, in partnership with Duchy Defibrillators. 270 cabinets now have a bleed control kit, as well as a defibrillator.
“Liskeard now has six bleed control kits installed and ready for use across the town, if the need should ever arise. Thanks to the town council for their ongoing support and working with us to ensure these are kept available for members of the public to use.”