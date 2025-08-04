LIFEBOAT crews were involved in a rescue just minutes after taking part in the spectacular farewell to the Fowey all-weather lifeboat.
Fowey’s relief Atlantic 85 lifeboat had been among the flotilla of vessels, including lifeboats from Falmouth, Looe and Plymouth, bidding farewell to the port’s larger lifeboat on Friday, August 1.
As the send-off was still taking place, Falmouth Coastguards put out a request for lifeboat assistance.
The coastguards had received a 999 call about an inflatable boat with two people on board that was drifting in offshore winds at Maenease Point, near Gorran Haven.
Fowey’s relief lifeboat and the Falmouth all-weather lifeboat, Decibel Too, responded to the coastguards’ request.
A Fowey RNLI spokesperson said: “In the second shout, since the relief Atlantic 85 lifeboat went on service, Fowey’s volunteer crew made best speed to the scene. Falmouth lifeboat arrived on scene just before them and transferred the two casualties to their lifeboat and then took the vessel in tow for the short journey to Gorran Haven.
“It was the first shout on the Atlantic 85 for father and son, Martin and Ross Jezard, and Ross’s first shout as helm on the 85.
“RNLI safety advice is that inflatables can be great fun when they’re used safely. But every summer, they’re one of the most common reasons our volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards are called to action.
“Inflatables are not designed for the beach and it’s very easy to get swept out to sea, especially in offshore winds. Always choose a lifeguarded beach if using an inflatable and use it close to shore and between the red and yellow flags. Make sure children are supervised at all times and never use inflatables in big waves or when orange the windsock is flying. If you see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”
