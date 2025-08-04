“Inflatables are not designed for the beach and it’s very easy to get swept out to sea, especially in offshore winds. Always choose a lifeguarded beach if using an inflatable and use it close to shore and between the red and yellow flags. Make sure children are supervised at all times and never use inflatables in big waves or when orange the windsock is flying. If you see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”