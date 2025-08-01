A BREWER in Cornwall has been recognised with a top national accolade.
St Austell Brewery’s brewing director has been named Brewer of the Year by the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.
Georgina Young, who has led the production teams at St Austell for the past five years, was honoured at the beer group’s annual dinner.
The award recognises not only brewing expertise but also Georgina’s wider contribution to beer, brewing, people and the community.
Beer group honorary secretary Rita King said: “Georgina was a stand-out candidate and a truly deserving winner of this year’s award. Her dedication to brewing, her innovative spirit and her passion for educating and welcoming others into the industry are highly respected across the beer community. When we speak to people about influential brewers, Georgina’s name is often mentioned as an inspiring figure whom many admire.”
Georgina joined St Austell Brewery in 2019, leaving her role as head brewer at Fuller’s to return to the Westcountry, where she grew up.
Georgina was promoted to brewing director in 2020 and oversees production at both St Austell Brewery’s brewing sites at St Austell and the Hare Brewery in Bath.
Georgina said: “I’m incredibly proud to have been given this award, which I was truly not expecting. It is a real privilege to be a brewer at St Austell Brewery and to be able to collaborate with such talented individuals across the industry.
“Together, we are committed to celebrating great British beer, inspiring the next generation of brewers and advancing sustainable practices in an ever-evolving world.”
The award comes hot on the heels of being voted Brewers’ Brewer of the Year at the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates Business Awards in 2025.
In 2023, Georgina also received Brewer of the Year at the Guild of Beer Writers Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Brewer’s Congress.
Georgina is a trustee of the Chartered Institute of Brewing & Distilling and a member of the Worshipful Company of Brewers. At St Austell Brewery, she serves on the Sustainability Steering Committee where she champions energy-saving and environmentally responsible initiatives. She plays a key role in helping St Austell Brewery progress towards its target of achieving net zero ahead of the government’s 2050 deadline.
Last year, Georgina successfully launched St Austell Brewery’s first no and low beer, Proper Job 0.5%.
The annual beer awards dinner celebrates achievements across the beer industry and Parliament. This year’s event welcomed 170 attendees, including 70 MPs and peers.
The group’s mission is to promote the enjoyment of beer and the unique role of the pub in UK society. It seeks to raise awareness of the social, cultural and historic significance of brewing and pubs in the UK and their contribution to tourism and employment and to support the success of the UK’s brewing industry at home and abroad.
Brewers are nominated for the award by an expert panel comprising representatives from the Society of Independent Brewers, Frederic Robinson, Titanic Brewery and the British Beer and Pub Association.
