A SPECIAL day to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the RNLI has been held by lifeboat supporters from the St Austell area.
The RNLI day was staged in the historic port of Charlestown by the St Austell RNLI fundraising branch.
The highlight of the day was a visit by the all-weather Fowey Lifeboat with coxswain Jonathan Pritchard.
Activities during the event included a treasure hunt, raffles and a tombola, and there was singing from the Press Gang sea shanty group.
Branch chairperson Angela Banks said: “This year is a very special anniversary for us, it’s the 200th since the RNLI was formed.
“I would like to thank all of our wonderful team of volunteers, our musical partners for performing including Alan Dibbs and the brilliant Press Gang, Charlestown Harbour for allowing us to host this event, and last but not least, the public for their generosity without which the RNLI couldn’t survive.”