THREE lifeboat crew members returning to Fowey from a call-out made it with only seconds to spare when a special photograph was taken to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.
The inshore lifeboat arrived back in the port just in time for the photograph which was being taken at 6.24pm on August 1 to mark the founding of the RNLI in 1824.
Similar “One Moment for One Crew” photographs were being taken at RNLI locations all around the country.
A Fowey RNLI spokesperson said: “On Thursday, August 1, as Fowey RNLI crew and RNLI volunteers participated in a special RNLI 200th anniversary photo moment – One Moment for One Crew – three crew members were missing.
“Representatives were gathered on the all-weather lifeboat pontoon ready to create a photographic record of those involved with the lifesaving charity at 18:24.
“Three of the crew, however, were absent, due to them being out and no-one was sure whether they would make it back in time to be in the historic photo moment.
“But with seconds to spare, as the photographer was preparing to start, the inshore lifeboat sped back to the pontoon, switched off the engine and moored up – just in time for the three crew to turn around and face the photographer, along with all their crew mates and colleagues.
“The RNLI asked its volunteers and staff from around the UK and Ireland to take a photo of themselves, their crew or their team, at as close to 18:24 on 1.8.24 as possible. The photos have been uploaded to an online portal and will be used to create a montage image.
”The RNLI celebrated its 200th anniversary on March 4, and this photographic moment is one of a range of events and programmes which the charity has organised to mark its bicentenary.”
Events have been taking place in Fowey to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI and the 165th anniversary of the Fowey lifeboat. Photographs of the station’s past, from its beginnings at Polkerris in 1859, with wooden rowing lifeboats, right through to the modern day, have been featuring in an exhibition.