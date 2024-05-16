“This government is the first in our country’s history to ever take any action on storm overflows. Since 2016 the number of outflows monitored has dramatically increased — from six per cent to 90. That is one of the main reasons why the numbers of incidents are ‘increasing’, despite the fact that our waters are actually getting cleaner. Data from the Environment Agency backs this up. Since 2008 the percentage of bathing waters rated as excellent has increased from 53 per cent to 72 per cent.