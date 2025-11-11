THE acclaimed Levowan Chamber Choir will perform at Calstock Arts on Friday, December 5 at 8pm, offering an evening of soulful, contemplative seasonal music.
The programme will feature works by Will Todd, Eric Whitacre, Elaine Hagenberg, Morten Lauridsen and John Rutter, alongside the premiere of a new composition by local musician Hugh Walkington.
Renowned for its tonal richness and expressive delivery, Levowan Chamber Choir has captivated audiences across Devon and Cornwall with its distinctive sound. The group is dedicated to making beautiful choral music accessible to all and includes free community performances in its annual programme.
Tickets for the Calstock concert can be booked at www.calstockarts.org, and more information about the choir and its upcoming events is available at www.levowan.com.
