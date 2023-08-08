The Cornish Times received a letter from, Sally Sweeney in Lostwithiel, it said:
Colin Martin was quite right when he said, in his recent column, that Keir Starmer will be the next PM.
However, I disagree with his analysis of which party would win in South East Cornwall if we did achieve a by-election style swing here, as he predicts we might.
The Liberal Democrats won in Somerset, but the Labour Party also achieved an historic by-election victory in the Tory stronghold of Selby and Ainsty.
Both these victories were made possible, as Colin said, by voters figuring out for themselves which party had the best chance of beating the sitting Conservative MP.
So we agree that to beat Sheryll Murray in South East Cornwall all progressive votes must go to the party with the best chance of winning. The facts clearly point to Labour being that party.
The Labour Party came 2nd in S/E Cornwall in the General Elections held in 2017 and 2019 ( UK Parliament website) with Colin, the Liberal Democrat candidate, in third place.
A quick glance at electoralcalculus.co.uk ( independent polling organisation) today, shows the ‘chance of winning’ for each party in S/E Cornwall is currently ; Conservative 50%, Labour 49% and Liberal Democrat 1%