THE Cornish Times received a letter from Adam Sturtridge, a former farmer from Callington. It said:
"Whilst we should thank Cllr Craker for all his hard work in Liskeard it’s a pity he has to spend his time sorting out problems caused by his conservative government.
"It is commendable that he used Cornwall Council taxpayers’ money in his community chest to support the Prime Stock Show. However, the huge uncertainty in the agricultural community is due to his party’s lack of clarity on policies and underfunding of habitat schemes.
"Many farmers are struggling due to the consequences of Brexit, the trade policies and cuts in support payments which the government has inflicted on them since leaving the EU.
"It’s ironic that his party campaigned for Brexit and he celebrates the opening of the Workshed redevelopment that was funded by the EU.
"He is campaigning for reopening the front desks of police stations and yet these have been closed under the Tory police and crime commissioner.
"Finally he fails to mention the increase in use of food banks caused by the cost-of-living crisis instigated by Liz Truss with her car crash budget and other conservative party policies.
"Being a councillor is an important job, but the most important part is speaking truth to power and challenging those responsible for the problems being endured by our community."