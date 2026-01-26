South Hill
South Hill WI
Members of South Hill WI recently enjoyed an engaging and informative talk by Merryn Threadgold, who introduced her Cornwall Memory Game, a creative project celebrating Cornish places, landmarks and stories.
Merryn explained how the idea for the game was developed during the COVID lockdown, when she was looking for a positive and creative way to stay connected to Cornwall while also supporting wellbeing. The game features beautifully illustrated images inspired by Cornish places, well-known landmarks and stories, printed on tough card to ensure durability and ease of use.
She also described how she went about researching the stories behind each illustration. Members were interested to hear every card is supported by a story included on a leaflet enclosed with the game, giving background information on each place or event featured.
The game encourages players not only to reminisce but also to discover new stories and places in Cornwall they may not have known about before. Examples shared included Polperro’s connection to the development of fingerprint technology, and the remarkable story of fishwife Mary Kelynack, who, at the age of 81, walked to London to the Great Exhibition and met Queen Victoria.
Merryn said: “I wanted to create something that celebrates Cornwall while also helping people connect through familiar places and shared memories.”
The talk highlighted how the game can be adjusted and enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities, with particular benefits for those living with memory loss or dementia by prompting recall and conversation.
The evening was warmly received, with members praising Merryn’s enthusiasm and the thoughtful way the game promotes Cornish identity while supporting wellbeing.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA. Worship begins at 10.30am, but everyone is welcome to come along from 9.45am for refreshments.
The first Sunday of each month includes a ‘clothes swap’ table where anyone is invited to bring along clothes that are no longer needed and to pick up an exchange.
After the meeting, you are invited to stay afterwards for a ‘Bring and share lunch’. Everyone is welcome.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
St Melor's Church in Linkinhorne celebrated an Ephiphany Communion Service which was led by Lay Minister, Andrew Doney.
Father Peter Down presided at the communion and presented long service certificates to bellringers George and Ella Drew, Rachel Hockin, Simon Mitchell and Andrew Doney, who between them have accumulated over 150 years of Campanology.
The organist was Roger Webster, readers were Nigel Drew and Roy Cooper, and the Gospel was read by Andrew Doney.
The collection was taken by Mark Harris. Thanks were expressed to the ladies who gave the refreshments which were served after the service.
If anyone would like to learn the ancient art of bellringing, contact Andrew Doney on 01579 362602.
Mondays weekly - Morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, February 1 - Candlemas Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul's, Upton Cross
Sunday, February 1 - All Age Service at 10am
Pelynt
Village hall
Members of Looe & District Flower Club will be meeting at Pelynt Village Hall on Tuesday, February 3, at 2pm.
Ruth Bishop (Roots and Wild) is showing some dried flowers, while the day’s competition is a dried arrangement.
Tea and coffee will be provided.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
A warm welcome to the New Year was extended to all, particularly as there are plenty of activities lined up for Pensilva WI in 2026.
Some members had already been on a ‘Winter Warmers’ workshop in Camelford where they watched demonstrations and had tasters of a range of delicious dishes, including soups and other delights.
There will also be various planning meetings held in January to make preparations for the Horticultural show in September and programme ideas for the next year to keep everyone entertained.
Members have started collecting handmade items, handbags and jewellery for the WI stall at the Royal Cornwall Show this year.
Ladies were then treated to a mystery crafting session with Alison; we weren’t sure what to expect – she revealed a 70s craft of ‘pin and thread’ art, which took some of us back to our childhood hobbies!
A range of colours of thread were provided and all settled to following instructions joining the pins in a very specific order on our own board to create a beautiful art piece. The outcome was a lovely surprise for many and there was plenty to discuss over a cup of tea once we had all finished.
Next meeting will take place on Wednesday, February 11, at 7.15pm. Kathy Willis will be speaking about Cornwall’s Spring and Summer traditions.
We are still collecting used stamps for CFWI, these can be popped into the box at Millennium House. Contact us with any enquiries at [email protected]
Callington/St Ive
The latest Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild meeting was held on Monday, January 19, when the guest speaker was Roly Nancekivell, who spoke on the work of FCN (The Farming Community Network).
He gave us an insight into the work that the organisation does with farming families around the country who find themselves struggling to see the way forward. He also told us how he became involved after receiving help from them at a difficult time in his own farming life.
The next meeting for the Guild, will be on Monday, February 2. This will be on the work of ‘Battling On’ at Merryhue and will be held at Callington Methodist Church, starting at 7.30pm. All are welcome.
Meanwhile, the United morning service will be held at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, February 1, starting at 11.15am. Tea/coffee/biscuits will be served following the service.
Rilla Mill
Village hall
The Rilla Mill pantomime will take place from January 29 to 31 in the village hall at 7.30pm. This year it is ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and tickets are available at The Manor House Inn.
Money raised goes to Man Down and the Alzheimer's Society.
South Petherwin
South Petherwin Methodist Church Friendship Group
At the end of November, members made nativity lanterns to mark the start of the advent season. Cards were exchanged and invitations issued for the Community Carol Service to be held in December.
Our December meeting took the form of a Christmas Afternoon with mince pies, Christmas cake and a gingerbread house. It was also the judging of the crocus growing competition. Lots of pots of bulbs were entered and the winner was judged to be Linda – see picture of the presentation of the cup by our minister Rev Oseias Da Silva
The busy afternoon also included lighting of the candles on the advent ring accompanied by carol singing. We then challenged ourselves with a quiz of sweets and chocolates with Pam and Christine joint winners.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
David Wenmouth will lead the first Sunday service of February on February 1 at 10am.
Trematon
Women’s Institute
On a cold and windy night, ladies of Trematon WI were welcomed by president Pauline Newman for their first meeting of 2026.
After singing Jerusalem, Pauline mentioned the interesting visit to St Dominick WI, where members were enthralled by a talk from a retired submarine commander. As the group is now linked with Albaston, Harrowbarrow and Metherell, St Dominick and St Mellion, it was discussed to visit each other to share speakers and vary entertainment and events.
Thanks were given to all those who helped to make the Christmas party so enjoyable.
Pauline then asked members of the committee to each do a cover talk on the specific WI resolutions for this year and to vote at the end. Secretary Pam Potterton read out the Board headlines and discussed with us the upcoming visit to ‘The Story of Emily’ at St Ive. Chosen dates were February 6 and March 13 with transport also discussed.
Treasurer Marcia Alexander gave her report, which included suggestions for fundraising.
The next Ladies that Lunch meeting will be on Friday, February 13, at Windy Ridge, Trerulefoot (noon).
Refreshments were then served by Mary and Jane with a Pineapple Upside Down Cake from Angela and a homemade quiche to add to the biscuits
Margaret Temple then hosted our ‘Post Christmas Quiz’ which was great fun and high scores were achieved.
Competition winners were ‘A picture from your garden’: 1 Jane Smit, 2 Pam Potterton. ‘A small posy of flowers or greenery from your garden’: 1 Pam Potterton, 2 Hilary Greene, 3 Jane Smith
There were a lovely selection of raffle prizes and winners were Heather Kitt, Hilary Greene, Sheila Osmond, Mary Grant, Marcia Alexander and Heather Sammels
The next meeting will be on February 17 at Saltash Baptist Church (7pm), guest speaker is Mike Temple on Mercy Ships. The Competition will be a) Homemade Valentine Card and b) Snowdrops.
The NFWI virtual meeting, which will be hosted by Landreath, was also discussed and will be held on June 4.
