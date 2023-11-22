"This is certainly not a criticism of that organisation. It is a fine Church doing fine work. But some years ago many of us will remember the Remembrance Service, through custom and practice, was rotated each year among the four major churches: St. Stephens, St Nicholas and Faith, the Baptist and Saltash Wesley. This was not only fair, but acknowledged to some extent that ‘the fallen’ included those from many faiths and denominations. Then it was changed. I suppose the local R C Church was considered too small and geographically difficult for the event.