THE Cornish Times received a letter from Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard, Nick Craker - it said:
“This month marked a significant milestone for our community as we received long-awaited news from our Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez.
“It was announced that the Liskeard Police Station front desk would soon be reopened, adding to the growing network of police enquiry offices (PEO’s) across Devon and Cornwall.
“Alison Hernandez’s ambitious plans to accelerate the opening of 18 PEOs reflect a commitment to connecting communities with the law enforcement services that serve them.
“These offices serve as vital hubs where the public can seek assistance, guidance, and support, offering an alternative to traditional phone-based contact.
“The decision to reopen the front desk at Liskeard Police Station comes after persistent calls from the community. As a result of collaborative efforts and campaigning, it’s heartening to see that Alison Hernandez has responded positively to the needs of our town.
“The reopening of this front desk is not merely symbolic; it represents a tangible step towards fostering better links between the police and the public.
“The significance of this initiative extends beyond mere convenience. It speaks to the broader issue of community safety and engagement.
“As a local councillor, I’ve witnessed first-hand the dedication of our Liskeard police team.
“From regular meetings to public pop-up events, they’ve demonstrated a genuine commitment to addressing community concerns and ensuring our town remains a safe place to live and work.
“The proposed budget for Devon and Cornwall Police, which includes maintaining officer numbers at a record high of 3,610, is welcome news. Coupled with the reopening of the front desk at Liskeard Police Station, I’m optimistic that we’ll see a positive impact on issues such as crime and anti-social behaviour in our community.
“Liskeard has experienced significant investment in policing in recent years, exemplified by the increased presence of officers on the beat and the construction of the new police station in 2020.
“In an era where many towns have seen the closure of police stations, retaining a strong and visible policing hub in our town centre is a testament to the commitment to community safety.
“Alison Hernandez’s comprehensive plan goes beyond just policing.
“It encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at supporting victims of crime and maintaining Devon and Cornwall’s reputation as one of the safest police force areas in the country. From safer streets projects to partnership efforts to improve road safety, these initiatives underscore a holistic approach to community well-being.
“I do believe the opening of the front desk at Liskeard Police Station represents not only a practical step towards enhancing community-police relations but also a symbol of our collective commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.
“It’s a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and perseverance, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community.”