'Carew, the historian, wrote in 1768 about Saltash 'and if Pliny now lived, I suppose he would afford a roome in his natural history, to a dogge of this town, who(as I have learned by the faithful report of Master Thomas Parkins) used daily to fetch meat at his house there, and to carry the same unto a blinde mastiffe, that lay in a brake about the town: Yea (that more is) he would upon Sundayes conduct him thither to dinner, and the meals ended, guide him back to his couch and covert again'.