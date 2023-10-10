"Firstly she claims that the UK’s share of global emissions is less than 1%. This correctly refers to the direct emissions originating from the UK but ignores the emissions embodied in our huge level of imports that come largely from China and India. It also fails to recognise that the UK has contributed a cumulative 3% of historical emissions. Given that UK contains 0.8% of the global population we cannot present ourselves as paragons in the fight against climate change.