The Cornish Times received a letter from, Hilde Wansleben in Lostwithiel, it said:
Reading Colin Martin’s ‘In my View’ column I was surprised to see that he doesn’t seem to be up to date with recent developments.
The political landscape here in the South West has shifted dramatically during the last eight years.
Labour supporters don’t have to lend their vote to the Lib Dems to get the Tories out. Support for Labour has been growing exponentially; polling here in the Southwest shows a head to head between Tories and Labour whereas Lib Dems sits at 1%. This tells us that the only vote to get Sheryll Murray out is the Labour vote!