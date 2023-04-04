The Cornish Times received a letter from Peter Murnaghan from Looe, it said:
"In the discussion about increased car parking charges, there is an unfortunate irony in Looe.
"The area of Hannafore in Looe has been connected by a bus service to Plymouth since 1934. This changed only a year ago, when the direct Plymouth service was replaced by a service to Liskeard, via Pelynt and Trago Mills. Connections with the Plymouth bus were maintained at West Looe fire station.
"However, in January, necessary repairs were started on the unstable bank on the Hannafore Road, above the statue of Nelson the Seal. Buses couldn’t get past the roadworks, so a shuttle service of taxis was provided instead. These weren’t well used, as many people didn’t recognise a taxi as being a replacement for a big red bus.
However, the roadworks finished last week, but Transport for Cornwall has seen fit to withdraw all buses to and from Hannafore, because people weren’t using them. During the summer months, visitors have made good use of the buses to visit Hannafore beach, or as onward transport from the coast path.
"However, in a sign of un-joined up thinking, Cornwall Council decides to increase car parking charges, just as the bus alternative for Hannafore residents and visitors has been withdrawn. Where is the choice now?"