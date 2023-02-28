"Being old enough to remember when the bridge was built - it was not connected to the A38 at all as you had to go through Plymouth and Saltash to get to it. So the user pays principle was that the local traffic that used it, did pay for it. But when the A38 was connected on both sides it became a trunk road and not just a local traffic bridge, so the whole emphasis changed. The maintenance costs went up, the traffic crossing it went up, and it nearly got to capacity, so the wings had to be added. Yet the user pays principle is flawed, as a trunk road is maintainable by the Department for Transport.