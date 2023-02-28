THE Cornish Times received a letter from Armand Toms, Cornwall councillor for Looe East and Deviock, it said:
"On November 7. 2013 I wrote to the chief executive of the Tamar Crossings about the proposed increases in tolls at that time.
"I told him that the charge would affect those with jobs that need to use the Tamar Bridge, especially those who cross from South East Cornwall to work in the area’s economic centre, Plymouth. It would also add to the costs of local business.
"My argument today is the same.
"Being old enough to remember when the bridge was built - it was not connected to the A38 at all as you had to go through Plymouth and Saltash to get to it. So the user pays principle was that the local traffic that used it, did pay for it. But when the A38 was connected on both sides it became a trunk road and not just a local traffic bridge, so the whole emphasis changed. The maintenance costs went up, the traffic crossing it went up, and it nearly got to capacity, so the wings had to be added. Yet the user pays principle is flawed, as a trunk road is maintainable by the Department for Transport.
"As my letter to the Cornish Times seven years ago stated, the A38 is not fit for purpose, plus the bridge is being used by DfT for their traffic. About 42% of the Tag holders live in SE Cornwall, so the impact on local residents is very large and that is what Truro and Cabinet of all descriptions over the years do not realise. In my speech (at Council meeting) I highlighted that Mid and West Cornwall have benefited from the unitary authority. Yet SE and North Cornwall have missed out on funding and support, I have highlighted this as many times at council as I can.
True levelling up is when we are treated the same as others, but in Cornwall we are not. It is time for local MPs to step up and support the toll-free Tamar group and the people of SE Cornwall who pay for going to services in Plymouth including our health services. The Tamar Bridge Act is being used as a barrier to change and against the people who want to better their lives with higher paid jobs.
"My feelings are that this will be a major issue in the next election. Whether the current Cornwall Council portfolio holder or MPs will listen is still to be seen. "