I AM humbled to have been elected to serve as Cornwall Councillor for the residents of the division of Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos after the sad passing of Looe maid, Edwina Hannaford.
I thank MP Sheryll Murray for congratulating me on my win, (Cornish Times April 10) I can assure her that I’m looking forward to the general election, and another win for the Liberal Democrats!
She states that she welcomed Lord Booth, the Tory Party donor, to Boconnoc House, at the same time I was talking to residents in Pelynt struggling with the cost of living crisis and people in West Looe who were very concerned that neither her party or Labour are taking the climate crisis seriously.
When Cornwall Council came under the control of the Tories in 2021, our MP stated that things would get better now the Tories are controlling Cornwall Council with all six MPs and in government. However, I have found out that things are getting worse, with a huge increase of casework since I was last a Cornwall Councillor, because of a reduction in services, and less money to repair potholes, more homelessness, and a cost of living crisis.
So please bear with me whilst I catch up with outstanding issues that I have picked up whilst campaigning and I am briefed on problems and projects in the division. If you need to contact me my Cornwall Council email is cllr.jim.candycornwall.gov.uk.
Cllr Jim Candy for Looe West, Pelynt, Lanteglos and Lansallos