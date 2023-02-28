THE Cornish Times received a letter from Sally Sweeney, Lostwithiel, it said:
"Each week Mrs Murray tells us who she has met and which events she attended during the previous week.
"However, she is our Member of Parliament, not our ambassador, so what we actually need to know is how she voted on key issues, and how those votes will improve the lives of those she represents.
"In last week’s column she told us that she met South West Water and was pleased to hear of their ambitious targets to improve bathing water standards. So, how does she reconcile this enthusiasm for ambitious targets with her vote in October to extend the number of years within which they must achieve these targets ? That Tory vote enabled 25% of sewage discharges to legally continue right up until 2050 !
"The Labour Party has committed to reducing sewage discharges by 90% by 2030. Now that is what I call an ambitious target."