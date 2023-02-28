THE Cornish Times received a letter from John Patrinos, Woody Bay, it said:
"You will probably have read the extensive national media coverage about the water companies dumping human sewage into our rivers and seas, something that has become a disgusting but routine practice.
"This happens here too and there have been demonstrations against it locally.
"Unbelievably the government is now proposing to abolish a whole raft of the remaining water quality regulations, which will make it even worse.
"The House of Lords is trying to stop this, but the government intends to get their MPs in the House of Commons to overrule the Lords and abolish the few insufficient rules that are left to protect us.
"Please let your MP know whether you want to swim in poo. I know I don’t want my children to."