LEISURE centres throughout Cornwall are holding open days during the weekend of July 20 and 21 with free taster sessions available for all.
GLL, which runs leisure centres on behalf of Cornwall Council in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, St Austell, Bodmin, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives, is staging the two-day event kickstarts an action-packed summer holiday programme that includes soft play adventures, trampolining, a wide range of swimming sessions, aqua splash fun in the pool and gym workouts for all ages.
Karen Edmond, GLL’s community sport manager, said: “Each of our centres has its own open day and summer holiday programme so there are plenty of options to choose from.
“The open day weekend is a great opportunity to try a new activity for free, especially as school holidays can be a challenge in terms of keeping the family entertained. We offer plenty to do, no matter what the weather.
“After the open days and during the holidays, kids can swim for just £1 at different times of the day and we’re also taking part in Active Cornwall’s fully funded Time2Move Holiday Programme for eligible children aged five to 16 years.
“There are many benefits to physical activity – not least enjoying yourself.”