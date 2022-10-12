Leisure centre in poor state
Subscribe newsletter
Lux Park Leisure Centre, Liskeard, faced criticism this week after images emerged of the changing facilities in a “disgusting state”.
However, GLL have since apologised and rectified the situation internally.
The photographs which were circulated on social media received a lot of reaction from members of the public, one person said: “Look at the absolute disgusting state they expect mothers, fathers, children, babies, elderly everyone to shower and change in!”
Cllr Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard, expressed his disappointment at the state of the changing facilities but was pleased to add that he had been assured an “enhanced clean” had since taken place.
He said: “I know all leisure centres across the country are struggling with increased energy bills, particularly those who also operate swimming pools like Lux Park. However, residents expect a basic level of service from their public leisure centre and the photographs I have seen of some of the changing areas are not good.
“I have raised this with the general manager of Lux Park who has confirmed that there are plans to refurbish the wet changing areas next year. I also understand that the changing areas had an enhanced clean over the weekend (October 8) to remove some of the poor conditions we saw in the photographs that were shared on social media.”
Since, Lux Park have responded to the comments made about the changing facilities.
GLL Senior General Manager Ben Wilkinson explained: “We are very sorry for the poor state of the wet side changing facilities at Liskeard Leisure Centre, which falls well below GLL’s expected standards. The matter is being addressed internally and action has been taken to improve the immediate situation. We realise that investing in the area needs to be a priority and are actively looking at next year’s budgets to make this possible.
“I apologise to all customers affected by this issue and can reassure them that it is being looked at urgently.”
Cllr Craker added: “I have told Lux Park’s management that if there is anything I can do as the local Councillor to support the upgrade of the facilities, to let me know as I understand how important this is for our local community who use Lux Park.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |