Year 8 and 9 students were involved in learning about the culture of Sikhi and Sanatana Dharma (the native name for Hinduism). InspirAsian from Truro led year eights in learning different sections of a dance which everyone joined in with during the reflection and celebration session at the end of the day. Charlotte, who led the session, said: “I am still buzzing from being at the school yesterday. It was a real success.”